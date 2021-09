SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has announced his retirement effective Nov. 30. He wrote the following to all Fire Department personnel:. I write this letter to you all today with great emotion. I signed up on the DROP in June of 2020 and I have decided to retire with my last day serving on SFD being November 30, 2021. My decision to retire now is just that; my decision with nothing associated with it or connected to it.