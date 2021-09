MURRAY — The Murray High and Calloway County cross country teams met up early in the morning on Saturday at the first annual Murray Tiger Meet. When the runners gathered at Murray High they were facing a hot and humid day as they navigated the three-mile course. Seven other high school teams joined the Lakers and the Tigers for the trek around the Murray High campus and the Murray State Arboretum. Calloway County claimed the team title in both the boys and girls team competitions, while Murray High finished as the runner-up in the girl’s race and the Tiger boys secured fourth place.