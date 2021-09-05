CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox add RHP Pivetta, INF/OF Santana to COVID-19 IL

By KEN POWTAK
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDXbz_0bnN7Jit00
Red Sox Rays Baseball Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara)

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Red Sox also added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list about 30 minutes before the first pitch against Cleveland. Santana is the 11th Boston player — six position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days.

Pivetta was slated to start the series finale against the Indians at Fenway Park.

“You have to be patient,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the situation, explaining how the Yankees and his close friend, manager Aaron Boone, handled it earlier this season.

“It is strange, but honestly this is something, Boonie went through this in the season,’’ Cora said. “The way he handled it from afar, I was like: ‘Wow! This is great.’"

From the first day after the All-Star break until Aug. 8, the Yankees placed nine players on the COVID-19 list, including All-Stars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

With the Red Sox looking to secure a playoff spot, Cora knows there is no time to relax.

“You gotta keep going,” he said. “It’s not easy. I would love to have everybody here, but, at the same time, it’s part of it. It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we like as a group.”

Kutter Crawford, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander started against the Indians and gave up two runs in the first inning in his major league debut.

Boston rallied late to win the first two games of the series.

The Red Sox entered play Sunday a half-game behind the Yankees for the AL’s first wild-card spot and four games ahead of Oakland for the second berth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Inf Of Santana#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Indians#Triple A Worcester#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Announce Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Against Rays

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. The Boston Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves before taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Red Sox activated both Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 Related Injured list....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox news: Iglesias a good pickup; get Verdugo out of center

It has been quite a hectic past 24 hours for the Boston Red Sox, and that should be set to continue into today. Things have been particularly chaotic since a COVID outbreak took place over a week ago that seems to take out a new player everyday. With each passing day, the Red Sox look more and more like their Worcester affiliate, the WooSox.
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Bogaerts' exit signals unofficial end of Red Sox' season

If a worst-case scenario lurked within the COVID outbreak that is not just ravaging but now officially routing the Red Sox, it went like this: Imagine if Xander Bogaerts failed a test mid-game. Ponder that hypothetical no longer, because Tuesday night in Tropicana Field, just minutes after drilling an RBI...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBhngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBnumberfire.com

Danny Santana (groin) starting Thursday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder/outfielder Danny Santana is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox activated Santana from the 10-day injured list Wednesday after he missed more than a month with a groin injury. Santana is replacing Jarren Duran in center field and hitting seventh Thursday night in his return.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Promote Nick Yorke To Greenville Amid Prospect’s Torrid Stretch

Nick Yorke has mashed his way to a minor league promotion. The Boston Red Sox on Monday promoted Yorke, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, to the High-A Greenville Drive, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Yorke, 19, was absolutely on fire with the Low-A Salem Red Sox.
MLBchatsports.com

Jarren Duran becomes 9th Red Sox player placed on COVID-19 IL

After going a day with no new names added to the COVID-19 related injured list, the Red Sox added their ninth player on Friday. Outfielder Jarren Duran was placed on the IL Friday. Duran “wasn’t feeling well,” manager Alex Cora said and is awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Injuries: Danny Santana Update; Latest On COVID-19, Bereavement Situations

The Boston Red Sox looked like they were just about to full round back into health, but that changed quickly. Over the last two days, Hunter Renfroe has gone on the bereavement list, Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact. Now, all of those guys are out, while Danny Santana continues to get closer to returning to the big leagues from a groin injury.
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Pivetta, Sunday’s scheduled starter, placed on COVID-19 IL

The Red Sox added another player to the COVID-19 related injured list on Sunday. Pitcher Nick Pivetta was placed on the injured list just hours before he was scheduled to start Sunday’s game against the Indians. Right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford will be called up from Triple-A Worcester and will make his MLB debut on Sunday, starting in place of Pivetta.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Travis Shaw Starts; Christian Vázquez Returns

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. The Boston Red Sox should thrive against the Minnesota Twins if the bottom of their batting order keeps producing. Travis Shaw returns to the Red Sox starting lineup for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Twins. Shaw dramatically...
MLBKEYT

Red Sox IF Hernández tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández. Cora would not divulge whether Hernández is vaccinated. The Red Sox are in the thick of the playoff race as they open a three-game series against Cleveland. Cora said infielders Yairo Munoz and Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A, and the Red Sox were hoping they would arrive in time to be available for Friday night’s game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy