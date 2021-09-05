CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identical: Nicolai Højgaard duplicates twin brother's win

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Nicolai Højgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th to win the Italian Open a week after his identical twin brother Rasmus won the European Masters in Switzerland. It marked the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments. The 20-year-olds from Denmark are considered two of the continent’s brightest prospects. Nicolai’s success came on the redesigned Marco Simone course just outside Rome that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. He shot a final-round 71 to finish one stroke ahead of 2018 Ryder Cup standout Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk of Poland.

