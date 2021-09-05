Identical: Nicolai Højgaard duplicates twin brother's win

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.