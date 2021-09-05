CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Firefighter assigned to California blaze dies of illness

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California’s largest wildfires. Fire officials announced the death this weekend but didn't provide details. The firefighter was assigned to the Dixie Fire in Northern California. It's the second-largest blaze in state history. The death is the first this wildfire season, which has seen blazes in the Sierra Nevada burn more than 1,000 homes and force tens of thousands to evacuate. Authorities say they're making good progress against the Caldor Fire near the California-Nevada border but some 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe remain evacuated.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Blazes#Calif#South Lake#Accident#Ap#The Dixie Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy