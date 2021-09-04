Texas Abortion Ban: Women Are Ready for This Fight
There are days that I have asked the question: Am I Black first or am I a woman first? The reality is that the world sees my skin before it notices my gender. I think Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, Sojourner Truth would have agreed. Nonetheless, race and gender are two issues that this country has struggled with since its inception. If truth be told, they’ve often handled both badly.milwaukeecourieronline.com
