CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Abortion Ban: Women Are Ready for This Fight

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are days that I have asked the question: Am I Black first or am I a woman first? The reality is that the world sees my skin before it notices my gender. I think Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, Sojourner Truth would have agreed. Nonetheless, race and gender are two issues that this country has struggled with since its inception. If truth be told, they’ve often handled both badly.

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Comments / 40

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudette Colvin
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Rosa Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Black People#U S Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Congress & Courtsorlandoweekly.com

The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions to kill Roe v. Wade

In May, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it was clear Roe v. Wade’s days were numbered. Mississippi had banned most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Its law was obviously unconstitutional, at least insofar as the court has interpreted the Constitution since 1973. But the state asked the court to ignore stare decisis based on its purported concern for “the health of the maternal patient, the dignity of the unborn child, and the integrity of the medical profession.”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'We need to do it': Meet the Texas teen who helped sabotage an anti-abortion tip line

When an anti-abortion group last week created a “pro-life whistleblower” website encouraging people to anonymously report violations of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, a group of politically active Texans noticed one potentially fatal flaw. “They’re trying to use the internet to retaliate against people who were raised on the internet,”...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy