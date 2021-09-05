CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grappling Report: Ten-time IBJJF world champ Michelle Nicolini shut down at ONE: Empower

By Alex Lindsey
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stage seemed set for ten-time IBJJF world champion Michelle Nicolini to take her MMA career to the next level as she fought Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE FC Strawweight world title. The fight served as the main event for the promotion’s very first all-female card and the four fights leading up to it brought the Quarter-finals of the ONE FC Atomweight grand prix to a conclusion.

UFCMMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Derek Brunson shuts down the hype of Edmen Shahbazyan

Make Derek Brunson the underdog at your own risk. Disrespect was in the air in August 2020 when Brunson and the then-undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan collided in the main event of UFC Vegas 5. A protege of famed Ronda Rousey trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, Shahbazyan was 5-0 under Zuffa properties and being touted as a potential future title challenger in the UFC middleweight division. His vicious first-round head kick KO of Brad Tavares in his previous fight only further validated those calls.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: ‘Brunson vs Till’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here tonight – Saturday, September 4th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 36: ‘Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till’ event, which was broadcast from the cozy confines of the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The guys will have hot takes,...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36 results: Derek Brunson submits Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett wins crazy UFC debut

The UFC Vegas 36 main card just wrapped up, and we got four cool finishes and one dominant decision. This event was also the setting where Liverpool, England’s rising star, Paddy Pimblett, picked up a first-round TKO finish of Luigi Vendramini. This win did not come without a challenge, as Vendramini was connecting flush with some damaging left hooks early in the fight. Paddy would not be denied, though, and unleashed his own onslaught of leather that put Vendramini on the proverbial ropes. Once he smelled blood, “The Baddy” cranked up his aggression to achieve a standing TKO ,just as Vendramini fell to the ground. Like him, love him, or hate him... Paddy is must-see television and has now officially won a UFC fight.
UFCmmanews.com

Quote: Blonde Brunson Beats Israel Adesanya 10 Out Of 10 Times

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has claimed that his “Blonde Brunson” iteration would beat 185-pound king Israel Adesanya 10 out of 10 times. Brunson jumped closer to a rematch with “The Last Stylebender” last weekend. In the UFC Vegas 36 main event, the 37-year-old rolled through Darren Till. After delivering some heavy ground-and-pound in the first two rounds, Brunson locked in a rear-naked choke in the third, forcing “The Gorilla” to tap.
UFCBloody Elbow

Darren Tills record doesn't tell the full story, but Brunson fight could be make or break

When Darren Till he burst onto the scene with a first round TKO of Cowboy Cerrone, and then beat Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in a razor thin close decision in his hometown of Liverpool, England, he was hitting headline after headline with his brash valor and seemingly unshakable determination to be the greatest fighter in the history of the sport.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36 post-fight bonuses: Pimblett scores first-round TKO

The Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a solid night of fights at UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till. The card saw three (T)KOs, two submissions and four decisions. The undercard opened with a hard-fought battle between Dalcha Lungiambula and Marc-Andre Barriault that saw the Canadian “Powerbar” get his hand raised. That was followed by Julian Erosa scoring the upset when he secured a second-round D’arce choke of Charles Jourdain that left him gasping for “Air.” Jack Shore, the firmest chalk on the card, won the lopsided unanimous decision over Liudvik Sholinian, as expected. The “Meatball” Molly McAnn took the unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim in a fantastic battle to close out the prelims.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36 video highlights: Derek Brunson chokes out Darren Till

The top of the UFC Vegas 36 main card was a collision of top-10 middleweights, in which the company’s #5 rated 185-pounder, Derek Brunson, sub’d the #7 rated, Darren Till, in the third act. Till started strong in the opening round with a set of stinging straights, but Brunson hit a big takedown that changed everything. He was landing some damaging ground and pound that roughed up Till’s face before the second round. From there, Brunson hit more takedowns, before ultimately finding the back in the third and sinking the choke.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Tyron Woodley says he’s waiting on ‘paperwork’ before he gets ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo

Tyron Woodley is still angling for a rematch with Jake Paul, though it appears that is not trending well for “The Chosen One.”. Two weeks ago, Woodley faced Paul in a highly anticipated cruiserweight boxing match that saw Paul walk away with a split-decision win. Immediately after the decision was read, Woodley confronted Paul, saying he should have gotten the decision and calling for a rematch. Paul in turn stipulated that if Woodley got the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo that had been discussed before their fight, he would agree to a rematch however, in a recent Instagram Live (h/t FightHype), Woodley revealed that getting a commitment from Paul on a rematch is proving difficult.
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFCBloody Elbow

Derek Brunson calls for a rematch against Israel Adesanya after UFC Vegas 36 win

Derek Brunson is ready for a title shot. The No. 5 ranked middleweight contender submitted Darren Till with a rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday night and earned his fifth consecutive victory in the Octagon. A fired-up Brunson went over to one of the cageside cameras immediately after to set up his next fight and said, “Israel Adesanya, boy, I ain’t working all this time for nothing, boy. You next, boy. You next!”
UFC Vegas 36 rankings update: Derek Brunson, Tom Aspinall ascend rankings

The UFC Vegas 36 rankings update has been released and middleweight Derek Brunson and heavyweight Tom Aspinall both ascended in the official UFC rankings. Brunson defeated Darren Till via third-round submission to move up to No. 4 overall in the UFC middleweight rankings, swapping positions with Marvin Vettori. Brunson has won his last five straight fights and has been looking like a serious title contender as of late. He is hoping to get a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but he has also mentioned fights against the Paul brothers and Jared Cannonier as potential options.
Jared Cannonier sends a message to Derek Brunson: “I’m getting the title shot first”

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier sent a message to divisional rival Derek Brunson, saying that “I’m getting the title shot first.”. Cannonier is currently the No. 3 ranked middleweight in the UFC and he is coming off of a big win over Kelvin Gastelum in his last fight. Brunson, meanwhile, is ranked at No. 4 and he is coming off of five straight wins, including a submission over Darren Till last weekend at UFC Vegas 36. Following the big win over Till, Brunson called for a title shot against UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya, but as far as Cannonier goes, he deserves the next 185lbs title shot first, after Robert Whittaker and Adesanya meet in early 2022.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Legendary boxing commentator pulls out of Evander Holyfield event

Evander Holyfield fighting again at 58 has caused a significant stir enough to see former HBO commentator Jim Lampley pull out of the event. Lampley, boxing royalty when it comes to announcing fights, decided to quit the broadcast just hours after Holyfield went through a workout. Looking slow and unable...
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate Drops Nate Diaz Bombshell

Miesha Tate is one of the baddest that have ever stepped even just a toe into the UFC octagon. Miesha is one of those fighters that will always be talked about. Her fights have always been a household favorite to watch and that’s a huge reason why she is one of the most appreciated and spoken about in the fighting industry. Even with all of that said, Meisha Tate feels that things in her career are too held onto by fans. Tate is ready to move forward, but the fans want a repeat of what has already been done. Jon Jones Exposed For ‘Cheating’ By UFC Star.

