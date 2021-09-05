Grappling Report: Ten-time IBJJF world champ Michelle Nicolini shut down at ONE: Empower
The stage seemed set for ten-time IBJJF world champion Michelle Nicolini to take her MMA career to the next level as she fought Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE FC Strawweight world title. The fight served as the main event for the promotion’s very first all-female card and the four fights leading up to it brought the Quarter-finals of the ONE FC Atomweight grand prix to a conclusion.www.bloodyelbow.com
