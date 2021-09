The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has become the stuff of legends, and not in the way the German manufacturer ever thought possible. The G-Class was designed in the late seventies as a hardcore off-road machine, and was used by fire-departments and other rescue services to reach people and places over extreme terrain. Since then, the W463 generation has become softer and faster, with Mercedes-AMG offering versions that are quicker than most traditional sports cars. These days the G-Class is a popular status symbol loved by rap-artists and soccer stars alike, and the aftermarket loves destroying them. We've covered numerous takes on the G-Class, but this one could possibly be the worst. Say hello to the G-Boss by G&B Design.