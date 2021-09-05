Universal Speaks Out On Why Old COVID-19 Measures Have Returned

In the theme park world there are basically two things you can set your watch by. First, Disneyland or Disney World will introduce something new, which will result in many opinions on Twitter. Second, the Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account will make their own comments about whatever it is Disney did in a way that, no matter your opinion, is usually pretty funny. And of course, it's happened again. Following the reveal of the new Disney Genie, and more specifically, the paid add on options, Universal has thrown their own shade-- though perhaps in a more limited way.