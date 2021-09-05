Universal Speaks Out On Why Old COVID-19 Measures Have Returned
Universal Orlando Resort has just welcomed back Halloween Horror Nights for its 30th year, but there are some changes that Guests may notice compared to previous years. Last year, the pandemic forced Universal to cancel its Halloween Horror Nights event. Although Guests could enjoy a couple of the already completed houses during the day as an added perk, the event itself was canceled. This year, Halloween Horror Nights are running in full swing, but there are a few changes. Scare actors and Team Members are all masked, which has caused the event to move in a more full-face mask direction as opposed to special FX makeup to accommodate the change.insidethemagic.net
