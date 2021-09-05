CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Universal Speaks Out On Why Old COVID-19 Measures Have Returned

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Orlando Resort has just welcomed back Halloween Horror Nights for its 30th year, but there are some changes that Guests may notice compared to previous years. Last year, the pandemic forced Universal to cancel its Halloween Horror Nights event. Although Guests could enjoy a couple of the already completed houses during the day as an added perk, the event itself was canceled. This year, Halloween Horror Nights are running in full swing, but there are a few changes. Scare actors and Team Members are all masked, which has caused the event to move in a more full-face mask direction as opposed to special FX makeup to accommodate the change.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Orlando, FL
Health
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Universal Orlando Resort#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
TravelPosted by
Disability Scoop

Disney Making Changes To Disability Access At Theme Parks

Big changes are coming once again to Disney’s system for providing accommodations to people with disabilities at its theme parks. The company said this month that it is “making some enhancements” to what’s known as the Disability Access Service, or DAS, program. The move comes nearly eight years after a revamp of Disney’s access policies that prompted lawsuits from families of those with developmental disabilities.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Universal Has All The Jokes About Disney World's New Paid Fastpass System

In the theme park world there are basically two things you can set your watch by. First, Disneyland or Disney World will introduce something new, which will result in many opinions on Twitter. Second, the Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account will make their own comments about whatever it is Disney did in a way that, no matter your opinion, is usually pretty funny. And of course, it's happened again. Following the reveal of the new Disney Genie, and more specifically, the paid add on options, Universal has thrown their own shade-- though perhaps in a more limited way.
Lifestyleallears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Opens Without THREE Popular Attractions

Home to Cinderella Castle, the Magic Kingdom is Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park. Although, Guests visiting the Disney Park today (September 9) might have been in for a shock as three incredibly popular attractions were temporarily closed at Park opening. First to close at the opening of Magic...
Travelallears.net

Is There Still Social Distancing in Disney World?

Since Disney World reopened last year, we have seen the parks go through a variety of different changes. From restaurants reopening, to entertainment returning, to changing health and safety measures, Walt Disney World Resort has been in a state of change even 14 months later. Now that it’s been over...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Guests Stuck For 1 Hour on Ride in Front of MASSIVE Terrifying Spider

When Guests ride any attraction at any theme park, typically, they will experience it as its creators intended. But sometimes, things can go awry. We often talk about how Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attractions can temporarily close from time to time. When this happens, Guests are not able to ride or get in line for the attraction. At times, a ride can break down while Guests are aboard a ride vehicle, and if Disney cannot get the attraction moving again so that Guests can safely exit off the loading/unloading platform, they will send in Cast Members to evacuate the Guests.
Public HealthInside the Magic

Disney Park Loosens Its Face Mask Policy

One Disney Park is making adjustments to its face mask policy as the world moves forward amidst the ongoing pandemic. Disneyland Paris just updated its face mask policy to now allow Guests to temporarily take off their face coverings when taking a photo at designated outdoor Selfie Spots locations or when an official Disney PhotoPass photographer is present outdoors.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Visit Universal Orlando For a Menacing Menu of Food This Halloween

Halloween is in full swing over at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights in fangtastic fashion. The food offerings for Halloween Horror Nights 30 are over the top, and perfectly themed to the event. But, some food items are available during Universal Studios Florida’s regular operating hours. Making a trip to Universal Orlando for the food a must-do this Halloween season.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Hiring Cast Members to Help Make Magic For Club 33 Members

Club 33 is the most luxurious, exclusive club that the Disney Parks offer. Some of the most affluent Disney fans are members of Club 33 and get access to amazing locations in the Disney Parks, including the original Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney’s Disneyland. Recently, we shared that Disneyland Resort is...
Orange County, FLInside the Magic

Retired Imagineer Joe Rohde Chimes in on Face Mask Mandates

As the COVID-19 spread continues, many companies and places like the Walt Disney World Resort have reverted their mask policies to require them to be worn indoors unless actively eating or drinking. The mask mandate at Disney World is not one that every Guest agrees with, but as Disney World...
TravelInside the Magic

New Annual Pass Signage Debuts For Special Disney Park Entrance

Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the sale of Annual Passes at Disney World was paused. Many waited anxiously for when Disney did decide to resume Annual Pass sales and that day has finally come! This morning, Guests are once again allowed to purchase an Annual Pass — though there are some pretty distinct changes.
TravelInside the Magic

Celebrate Halloween at Disney With This EXCLUSIVE New Travel Deal!

Disney Park fans, California locals, and travelers, we have great news for you. Get ready to celebrate Halloween Time at Disneyland with an exclusive new travel deal from Hilton and Disneyland Resort!. Hilton is partnering with Disneyland Resort to invite Guests to experience all of the happy haunts that spooky...
Worlddisneyfoodblog.com

Expedition Everest Will Have a 3-Month Closure in Disney World!

Temporary ride closures can be pretty common in Disney World!. Outdoor rides frequently close down for weather issues and sometimes attractions close shortly to deal with technical glitches. On top of that, Disney World schedules refurbishments from time to time to give rides a refresh and perform routine maintenance. Because these kinds of closures are pretty routine, they’re typically not a very big deal, but one scheduled closure in 2022 has caught our attention big time!

Comments / 0

Community Policy