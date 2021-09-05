7 tween backpacks that are practical yet stylish

What happened to the good old days when back-to-school shopping meant getting every crayon color known to humankind and trying to find a “My Little Pony” or a “Spider Man” backpack? Well, time passes quickly. The next thing you know, your little person is wrapping up the final year of elementary school or your tween is now going into middle school. This means that they will want a little more say-so in the backpack selection. No worries. We have found some cool teen backpacks that both you and your student will love. Not only are they stylish, they’re also perfect for organizing and hauling books, devices, supplies, and other necessities.