Jason Momoa Unveils First Look At New Aquaman Costume For ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
The new look for Aquaman has been unveiled by star Jason Momoa on Instagram, setting the stage for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel.

Momoa shared images of himself as Arthur Curry. The first photo shows Momoa in the green and orange costume that’s a throwback to the original comic book look. A second image shows Momoa’s film Aquaman in a darker costume.

“Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j” he wrote.

Momoa is in Lonon filming the sequel.

“I am finally in England,” Momoa’s video says in part. “It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast.”

James Wan is back as the sequel’s director.

Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires ,” Wan said. “You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy.”

Wan said the change comes “partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The film stars Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

