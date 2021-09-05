CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea History After 2010 Training

By Nick Emms
Christian Pulisic has opened up on his history with Chelsea, after training with the club back in 2010.

The USA international joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has been in impressive form ever since.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Pulisic opened up on his first time at Cobham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cn2a_0bnN4wk500
(Photo by Sipa USA)

"I was actually there in 2010. I don’t remember it too well but I had a little training session there. I didn’t sign, I guess I wasn’t good enough."

Pulisic worked hard in Germany and was deemed 'good enough' to sign for Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, but spent the rest of the season in Germany.

Speaking on signing for the club, he recalled:

"When I signed for Chelsea and went to the training ground I was like, 'Damn, I remember this place'."

"I was at the other end of the training ground but remember it and my dad remembered Kevin Campello, the player liaison with Chelsea. He was working with the youth set up back then. We’d met."

Pulisic was previously pictured alongside Mason Mount at a young age, whilst training with the club in June 2010.

Little did the youngsters know that they would one day be teammates at Cobham

Pulisic started the season well, scoring on the opening day against Crystal Palace but having recently tested positive for COVID-19, the American has found game time limited.

The USMNT captain joined up with his national team during the international break after testing negative and will be looking to get some minutes under his belt.

