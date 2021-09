CNN — The US Covid situation is as dire as ever, with 1,500 people dying each day -- an average of 150,000 new cases each day. With more than 100,000 hospitalized Americans, the number of deaths -- almost certainly an undercount -- will continue to rise above the 653,000 current total. It seems sure to eclipse the death total from the 1918 influenza pandemic and is far greater than every US conflict except the Civil War.