The Gorgeous Mountain Town Where Tucson Locals Go To Beat The Heat

It might come as a surprise for visitors to the desert city of Tucson, Arizona, but just an hour's drive from the saguaro cactus and sizzling summer heat is a cool mountain retreat known for big valley views, fields of ferns and wildflowers, and a peak that offers everything from stellar stargazing to forest hiking to winter skiing.