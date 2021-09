When BMW first announced the iX3, we were optimistic. The standard BMW X3 is a good car, so making an electric one, in theory, would create a good electric car. However, the final product ended up underwhelming a lot of enthusiasts, due to its relative lack of power, range, and features. Plus, it wasn’t cheap, either. With a bit of time in between its initial release and now, maybe the benefit if hindsight will help enthusiasts appreciate its charms? We find out in this episode of The Late Brake Show.