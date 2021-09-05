I’ve lost my family, my house, my country. I know we can live beyond grief
In his 1961 book A Grief Observed, about the loss of his wife, CS Lewis said that no one had ever told him grief felt so much like fear. It was an astute observation that feels more relevant than ever. With millions of us forced to stay indoors in the pandemic, we grieve the dead as well as our lives as they were, and we are fearful for the future as we attempt to imagine it. Add to the pandemic recent IPCC warnings about worsening climate change, and it is no surprise anxious distress has become the default for many.www.theguardian.com
