After the success of the 2020 edition, the Geneva Watch Days show has returned for this year after being rescheduled due to Covid restrictions. It’s the first physical watch show of 2021 and eight founding members arriving at the mini watch fair to showcase their newest creations. Bulgari, which is one of the founding brands, has kicked off the show in style by introducing a total of nine new releases. The one that caught our attention is the 41 mm Octo Roma Central Tourbillon Papillon. It was in 2015 when the Italian Maison released its first-ever timepiece with a central tourbillon. The 2015 Papillon was a limited edition of just 40 examples and featured the signature Daniel Roth case. The new Octo Roma Central Tourbillon Papillon has a lot of similarities with that piece, but it does have enough unique elements to make it a different, standalone piece.