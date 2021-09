MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Caesar Williams realized Wisconsin would open the 2021 season with Penn State, he began looking ahead. "I don't know about most people, but I have been looking at Penn State," Williams said in a previous interview. "I've been studying Penn State since I found out they were on our schedule last year. I always like to stay ahead of the game. I feel like if you really love football, those things don't get away from you. Of course, you have to study yourself, our offense and our defense, but once you've been in the program for so long and knockout everything that you need to, it's easy to move on to the next thing and prepare for whoever."