Cycling

Wout Van Aert wins opening stage of Tour of Britain

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Belgian Wout Van Aert won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in an uphill sprint in Bodmin.

The 180-kilometre stage, which began in Penzance took the riders around Cornwall and it was Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert who had the strongest finish.

Julian Alaphilippe launched an expected attack with just over 500 metres to go but Van Aert overhauled him to win by a bike length from Dutchman Nils Eekhoff.

Movistar’s Gonzalo Serrano and Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers finished on the same time, with Alaphilippe losing two seconds.

A five-man breakaway comprising Joey Rosskopf, Oliver Stockwell, Max Walker, Jacob Scott and Nic Dlamini dominated the majority of the stage, withBritish rider Scott taking the honours in both the sprint and mountain points competitions.

Rosskopf and Dlamini dropped away to leave a leading trio before they were also caught 25km from the finish line.

Monday’s stage sees the riders move into Devon for a 184km stint from Sherford to Exeter.

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Ethan Hayter
Julian Alaphilippe
Joey Rosskopf
Wout Van Aert
Nils Eekhoff
