Florida State of Recruiting: Official Visitor List for FSU vs. Notre Dame

The time is nigh, Florida State Seminoles football fans—we’ve officially made it to game day of the 2021 Florida State season kickoff vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but the fun has already started in Tallahassee! Official and unofficial visitors are descending upon campus and we’re here to keep you updated as we see social media posts. For a comprehensive list of official and unofficial names expected in, check out the most recent Florida State of Recruiting podcast.