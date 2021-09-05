CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida State of Recruiting: Official Visitor List for FSU vs. Notre Dame

By NoleThruandThru
Tomahawk Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time is nigh, Florida State Seminoles football fans—we’ve officially made it to game day of the 2021 Florida State season kickoff vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but the fun has already started in Tallahassee! Official and unofficial visitors are descending upon campus and we’re here to keep you updated as we see social media posts. For a comprehensive list of official and unofficial names expected in, check out the most recent Florida State of Recruiting podcast.

www.tomahawknation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Hill
Person
Lamont Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irish#State Of Recruiting#Wr#Lb Daniel Martin#Ath#Armellajulian#Ol#Lb Grayson Howard#Rb Cedric Baxter#Ot#Dl Darron Reed#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy