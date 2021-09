Selena Gomez can sell her fan base on just about anything. Cooking shows. Spanish-language albums. A comedy about upper-crust septuagenarians. Over the past several years, the Grand Prairie singer has endorsed everything from Coca-Cola to milk, Kmart to Coach, and she’s successfully launched obligatory lines of clothing, makeup, and fragrance. Gomez’s savvy evolution from influencer to investor has set the template for twenty-first-century celebrity branding, one that very few, outside of maybe Oprah Winfrey or Rihanna, could hope to match. And even they may not have the power to pull off Gomez’s latest gambit: getting people to spend $30 on an ice cream sundae.