Ellington, CT

State police: Suspects held Ellington residents at gunpoint, stole $45,000 in cash, $100,000 in jewelry

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
State police: Suspects held Ellington residents at gunpoint, stole $45,000 in cash, $100,00 in jewelry

ELLINGTON — State police are searching for three men who broke into a home on Windermere Village Road early Saturday morning, tied up the residents — threatening one of them with a gun to the head — then fled with $45,000 in cash and about $100,000 in jewelry, state police said.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspects remain at large, state police said. The residents who reside in the home own and operate a jewelry store in Wethersfield, state police said, although they did not name the store in a new release on the incident.

The home invasion occurred at 3:59 a.m. when the three suspects, described only as Hispanic men dressed all in black, forced entry into the home and tied up the residents, state police said.

During the incident, one of the men pointed a gun at the head of one of the residents and demanded money, state police said.

The men then stole about $45,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing, state police said. No injuries were reported, state police said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact Detective Hickey at the Troop C barracks in Tolland at 860-896-3233, and should reference case number 2100363961.

— Journal Inquirer Staff

