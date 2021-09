Has announced a donation of $350,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support relief efforts across the Southeast and Northeast in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. A $100,000 donation was made to the American Red Cross, which is helping to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies, and other assistance in the aftermath of Ida. The remaining $250,000 will be donated to local organizations to help communities with short- and longer-term needs, such as clean up, repairs, and rebuilding.