Vendors prepare Caribbean dishes for Carnival despite cancellation of parade

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVendors are making the best of Carnival, even though the annual West Indian Day Parade was cancelled Sunday. Although the Carnival parade is canceled, Auntie Wendy's Catering says that it is booked and busy preparing for events surrounding West Indian festivities. Auntie Wendy’s serves staples of the Caribbean, including pholouries,...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

#Caribbean#The Carnival#West Indian#Pholouries
