Vendors prepare Caribbean dishes for Carnival despite cancellation of parade

Annual Gresham Teddy Bear Parade shuttered with COVID; still ways to support Gresham SoroptimistsNormally fall in Gresham is for the bears — at least stuffed ones. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ever-evolving variants, for the second year in a row the Soroptimist International of Gresham made the difficult decision to cancel the popular Teddy Bear Parade. The parade is one of the most popular annual gatherings in the city, with thousands visiting downtown to see the innovative, creative and fun floats. The Teddy Bear Parade features costumes, live music, plenty of laughter and, of course, tons of bears. It also marks a significant fundraisers for the Soroptimists and their mission of empowering women and girls to achieve career goals and reach financial independence. In lieu of the event, any support to the nonprofit organization that has been operating locally since 1977 can make a huge difference for the community. Learn more and donate online at sigresham.org/support-us/donate/ Though it couldn't happen in 2021, the nonprofit organization has already set a date to return next year. Mark your calendars for Sept. 24, 2022, for the roaring return of teddy bears to Gresham.