POMEROY, Ohio – The Meigs County Health Department has released a statement concerning contact tracing and Covid-19. The statement is as follows, “In an effort to streamline and consolidate contact tracing for Covid-19, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has assumed much of the responsibility for contacting individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19. In this call ODH will explain the quarantine procedures and ask for contacts who may have been exposed. Exposure is defined as being closer than 6-feet for longer than 15 minutes while wearing or not wearing a mask. Contacts are those who were exposed to you 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or the positive test. With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Meigs County, it is very important for you to answer ODH’s call or to return their call to prevent further spread of the disease. The Meigs County Health Department will continue to update the public regarding the number of cases, to answer any questions regarding Covid-19 and to provide vaccinations for those individuals who are 12 years old and up. To schedule your Covid-19 vaccination, visit the Meigs County Health Department’s website at www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626.”