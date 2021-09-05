CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Minute To Win It - Knee Trembler

By 1 day ago
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, we at Good Day love games. Here's an idea for something fun you can do with your family this Labor Day Weekend!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Minute To Win It
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Animalshawaiipublicradio.org

Manu Minute: The Cardinal Cousins

Red-crested cardinals and yellow-billed cardinals look almost identical at first glance. Males and females of both species have red heads, blackish backs and bright white breasts, almost like they’re wearing tuxedos. Their common names provide a hint as to where they differ. Red-crested cardinals, as seen above, have larger red crests on their heads.
Mcbain, MIantrimreview.net

Guggemos finishes under 16 minutes, wins McBain NMC Invitational

MCBAIN — Kalkaska’s Tyler Guggemos started his senior year of cross country with a bang on Friday, finishing under 16 minutes for the first time in his career with a winning performance of 15:55 to lead the Blazers’ boys team to a first-place team finish. Guggemos’ personal record, which allowed...
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Cozy Fall Decor Inspiration

Once Labor Day passes, we consider it officially fall in our home! Maybe not fall weather, but we love to usher in all things cozy and comforting!. Is your mind on fall yet, or are you squeezing out the last drops of summer!?. These are a few of my favorites...
Bridger, MTCarbon County News

Last minute field goal secures Bridger Scout’s win

The Bridger Scouts engineered a dramatic come back in the final quarter against Meeteetse last week with a field goal to make it 34-32.The Scouts went into the final quarter trailing 26-22 when their opponents made things worse with a 17-yard touchdown to make it 32-22. The subsequent missed kick may have spurred on the Scouts who responded with a Baylor Pospisil touchdown from a 17 yard throw by Chance Goltz and a successful follow up kick to make it 32-30.With light at the end of the tunnel the Scouts threw everything they had coming up with a Lucius Payovich field goal from 29 yards to seal the victory. Bridger had found the whole game tough, going into half time 20-8 down. Rod Zentner had given his team hope with a 5-yard catch from Goltz and Payovich with the extra point kick.Meeteetse didn’t let up though extending their lead to 26-8 before Goltz threw another inch perfect 29 yard pass to Payovich to make it 26-14 and then Zach Althoff securing further points to make it 26-22.In offense Goltz completed 10 passes for 241 yards for 3 touchdowns.In Receiving Zentner made 3 catchesfor 87 yards, one touchdown, Payovich 1 for 29 and 1 touchdown, Baylor Pospisil 2 for 29 and one touchdown.In Rushing Zentner was 9 for 36 yards, Althoff 6 for 10, and Goltz 9 for 104 yards.In Kick Returns Cooper Frank was 1 for 1 and Zentner 3 for 58.InDenfence, Zentner made 9 tackles, Althoff 1 tackles, Goltz 8 and 3 sacks, Pospisil 5 and 2 sacks. Frank made 5 tackles, Payovich 7, Jake Buessing 8.“It was a great game back and forth. Bridger pulled ahead with a little over one minute left in the game on a 29 yard field goal from senior kicker Lucius Payovich,” said Coach Jim Goltz. “Scouts were led offensively by senior quarterback Chance Goltz. Zach Althoff led the defense with 11 total tackles.”The Scouts will host the Richey/Lambert Fusion on Friday, Sept. 3.
MusicNPR

Injury Reserve, 'Knees'

Injury Reserve was starting to get its due when one of its emcees, Stepa J. Groggs, died in June 2020 at the age of 32. Moved both by the loss of a founding member and a desire to return to their experimental roots, the rap group's new track from By the Time I Get to Phoenix (out Sept. 15) feels like a musical left turn. Produced by Injury Reserve's Parker Corey, "Knees" meditates upon a tonal Black Midi sample, and when coupled with the free-flowing lethargic flow of both Groggs and Ritchie With a T, it makes for a truly haunting track that I find myself returning to almost compulsorily, like a too-vivid nightmare. Sonically, it's nothing like anything I've heard before, and is beautifully paired with a simple, yet powerful video highlighting the void the group finds themselves post-Groggs. "Please, is there any way I could grow, please?" Ritchie begs. If "Knees" is any indication for their musical growth, they're already there in front of our very eyes.
College SportsQuad-Cities Times

Tale of two halves: Great opening 30 minutes carry Augie to win

Augustana College football coach Steve Bell was impressed with what he saw out of his team in its two preseason scrimmages. That success flowed right over into Saturday's season opener as the Vikings put on quite an offensive display in the first half and rode that effort to a 31-21 road victory over Rhodes at Crain Field in Memphis, Tenn.
Footballsportswar.com

No one. Take a knee and the walkoff victory.

Last play of game, untimed down from the 10 yard line, who you throwing to? -- 1980VT 08/29/2021 12:49PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Fitnessverywellfit.com

Do Knee Sleeves Work?

If you live an active lifestyle, minor pains are somewhat inevitable. That's just part of physical exercise! But that doesn't mean you have to live with any aches or pains that come along. One of the most common pains athletes and gym-goers alike experience is knee pain. The big culprits...
Silverton, COsilvertonstandard.com

The Silverton Gunfight Wraps 2021 Season with an Actual Bang

The Silverton Gunfight just finished its first full season back in almost a decade. Opening July 4th and closing Labor Day weekend, the cast performed three times a week, each week to audiences that ranged in size from seven people to well over a hundred. They came in the rain and mud, in the heat, and even occasionally on a nice day to witness one of Silverton’s longstanding traditions. Joining…
WWEcbslocal.com

This Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N’ATION (SEPTEMBER 11)

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:. Wrestling Superstar Britt Baker shares her love for Pittsburgh Fans!. Plus, this fan cave is insane! It even has a Franco replica statue!. And learn how to make a...
Sportssportswar.com

On a normal day.... 45 minutes.

Thinking about last minute trip to VT for the game - any advice -- elkridgehokie 08/28/2021 09:40AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy