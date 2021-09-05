CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

The Guardian view on Nigeria’s violence: the state is part of the problem | Editorial

By Editorial
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iO8gN_0bnN0Ybv00
Busy market streets at Lagos Island’s commercial district. Photograph: peeterv/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In his treatise Leviathan, Thomas Hobbes did not suggest that government was benevolent – only necessary. Without it, argued the philosopher, people would live in perpetual fear in “a war of all against all” and life would be “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short”. His argument’s urgency reflected its context – the English civil war. But it recognised that the state had to be justified by a degree of consent from those it ruled.

The Nigerian government has a democratic mandate. Though President Muhammadu Buhari was once a dictator, his return to power in 2015 was the country’s first transition between democratically elected leaders. Voters chose him to tackle corruption and curb Boko Haram’s violence. But the state’s ability to carry out its most basic function, providing the basic physical security of which Hobbes wrote, is crumbling by the day . For too many Nigerians, the government is a force that encroaches on or plunders their lives without offering protection, let alone support. Unemployment is among the world’s worst , the cost of living is rising, the pandemic ’s impact has deepened frustration and an oil price slump hurt the petro-dependent economy; all threaten to worsen widespread violence.

Nigeria has not one but multiple security crises . Mr Buhari boasted that it had “technically” defeated Boko Haram. But six years on, jihadist violence continues in the north-east , and Islamic State West African Province appears to be establishing quasi-governance in places, collecting taxes and digging wells. Things are worse in the north-west , where hundreds of schoolchildren have been kidnapped for ransom , including 73 in the last week . The banditry grew from longstanding conflict between herders and farmers, often from different ethnic groups. Armed vigilante organisations formed in response now pose a threat themselves and jihadist groups are an increasing presence. Police are reluctant to keep people safe, or incapable of doing so, in a region awash with arms, where one gang recently shot down a military jet .

The Delta Avengers, quieter in recent years, have threatened to resume attacks on oil installations there. In central Nigeria, there is growing banditry and inter-ethnic violence. Armed attacks have grown in the south-east since security forces clamped down on protests in 2015 calling for Biafran independence .

This government is far from the sole cause of these woes. Many are rooted elsewhere, including in the legacy of past administrations, colonialism and the foreign thirst for Nigeria’s resources. But the contrast between the state’s weakness in many realms, and its ruthlessness in others, is stark and unforgivable. Though security forces are frequently outnumbered and outgunned, the answer cannot be simply to funnel them more resources. Repression and human rights abuses have in many cases radicalised populations.

The 2020 “end Sars” campaign against police abuses was bloodily suppressed and the crackdown on civil society continues . The government banned the use of Twitter, proposed new laws to rein in journalists and told broadcasters to limit the reporting of the rising insecurity . Many fear electoral conditions have deteriorated.

Nigeria is not a failed state . But governance failures mean that support for the whole political class is eroding fast. Many in this youthful nation can see what the country could be with better leadership. Some industries, like the tech sector, are thriving. “End Sars” showed the young’s capacity to mobilise, as well as their passion and determination to make their country better. The tragedy is that these signs of hope come in spite of their leaders.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Thomas Hobbes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nigerians#Islamic#West African#The Delta Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
WorldThe Guardian

Sydney man with leukaemia denied Covid vaccine booster shot his specialist recommended

A 62-year-old Sydney man with leukaemia who was told by medical specialists that he needed a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine has been denied an additional dose. Six weeks after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Brian Gee’s haematologist ordered a Covid antibody test to assess his body’s response to the vaccine.
AfghanistanKESQ

Boko Haram Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Boko Haram, a militant Islamic group working out of Nigeria, whose purpose is to institute Sharia, or Islamic law. In the local Hausa dialect, Boko Haram means “Western education is forbidden.”. The group also refers to itself as Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad, meaning “People Committed...
AfricaCouncil on Foreign Relations

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 28–September 3

September 7, 2021 12:03 pm (EST) Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 28 to September 3, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.
Militaryspectrumlocalnews.com

Nigerian army says high profile Boko Haram member arrested

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian army said Thursday that its troops have arrested a high-profile member of the Boko Haram extremist group in northern Borno State, where the rebels' 12-year insurgency is concentrated. Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said Yawi Modu was detained along the Damboa-Wajiroko road, a notorious route...
AfricaUS News and World Report

Nigeria Says It Seizes 14 Tonnes of Fertiliser Meant for Boko Haram Bombs

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian troops have seized 14 tonnes of fertiliser that the insurgent Islamist group Boko Haram had planned to turn into roadside bombs, the army said on Thursday. Boko Haram has killed hundreds of people in bombings during its 12-year war against the armed forces in northeast...
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

"open fire on any overloaded motorcycle that fails to stop" - Nigeria, Zamfara State Governor's Direct Order

Zamfara Governor has had enough!Zamfara State Agency File Photo. Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said to "open fire on any overloaded motorcycle that fails to stop for search." The new security directive will allow for authorities to carry out their constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the people's state.
Retailcntraveller.com

A local's guide to Lagos, Nigeria

A former lawyer, Reni Folawiyo left the corporate world to introduce luxury retail to her native Nigeria. Today, her Alara concept store, designed by David Adjaye and found on Lagos’s Victoria Island, houses an expertly curated selection of African and international labels and has become the standard for high-end shopping in the region. Folawiyo has been featured as a member of the BoF 500.
MilitaryCouncil on Foreign Relations

Boko Haram Capture of Military Equipment Fuels Lake Chad Insurgency

Eric G. Berman is director of the Safeguarding Security Sector Stockpiles (S4) Initiative and the former director of the Small Arms Survey. His study on the Lake Chad Basin region, which the S4 Initiative published with the International Peace Information Service, was released yesterday. A year ago on this platform...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy