Jason Momoa Unveiled His New Aquaman 2 Costume, And It's Awesome

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Aquaman’s journey in the DC Extended Universe is far from over, as Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as the titular hero and king of Atlantis in a sequel. The movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mostly a mystery at this point, as the cast and crew aren’t sharing any plot details. Fans have, however, been treated to a number of behind-the-scenes teases, with this latest one arguably being the biggest one yet. Momoa just unveiled the new suit he’ll sport in the film, and it looks awesome!

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesMovieWeb

First Photo of Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Revealed by James Wan

Our first look at Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed. Currently in production for a 2022 release, the upcoming sequel brings back Momoa to reprise his role as the titular superhero. James Wan is also back in the director's chair after helming the first Aquaman in 2018, and deep into the new movie's production, the director has shared two photos unveiling Momoa as he'll appear as Arthur Curry in two different suits. You can check them out below.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2's Blue Stealth Suit Explained

DC fans were met with a pretty pleasant surprise on Sunday, when director James Wan and star Jason Momoa shared the first official look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The upcoming sequel, which began filming earlier this summer, will apparently feature two distinct costumes for Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman — his iconic orange-and-green hero costume from the first Aquaman, as well as an additional blue "stealth" suit. The first look at the stealth suit definitely surprised fans, both for its distinct color palette, and the roots it has in the pages of DC Comics. If you're not familiar with the lore surrounding Aquaman's blue stealth suit, here's what you need to know.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ant-Man 3: New Cassie Lang Actress Shows Off Ripped Marvel Physique

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be aware of it but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has already begun filming in London and while we still know very little about the film apart from the involvement of Kang the Conqueror as the main baddie, the project is already shaping up to be better and more serious in nature than the first two films.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Briefs : Sarandon, Friel, Aquaman 2, Sniff, MIB 4, more Sopranos movies

Country music drama “Monarch”, set to air on FOX next January, will star Susan Saranadon and Anna Friel as the founder and heir to a music dynasty that’s threatening to crumble around them. [More…]. Director James Wan has unveiled a look at Arthur Curry’s new ‘suit’, as well as Patrick...
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Aquaman' 2 Reveals Jason Momoa Stealth Suit

Director James Wan has revealed the new stealth suit for Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2. "Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s 'blue suit,' posted Wan on Instagram.
MoviesComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections: First Look at Keanu Reeves as Neo Revealed

Warner Bros. Pictures today released an interactive teaser for Thursday's upcoming trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and among the brief tidbits of footage available, fans got their first look at Keanu Reeves in his role as Thomas Anderson/Neo. During a CinemaCon presentation last month,footage screened showing Anderson in therapy, having seemingly forgotten about The Matrix. It seems likely this is at least some of the audio in the teaser released for the trailer, which, depending on if you pick the red pill or the blue pill, features a voiceover from either Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Neil Patrick Harris.

