Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City are closing in on an agreement. Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola spoke on Thursday ahead of his possible departure from Juventus. The main stumbling block will be what Juventus demand as a fee for Ronaldo, but there is optimism that a deal can be reached. Juventus would want around €28 million before allowing Ronaldo to leave but there is a keenness to get him off their wage bill.