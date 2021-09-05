CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog of the Week: Barry

By Spark Rescue
Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry is an adorable male 3 pound Yorkie Poo puppy! Barry came with his 2 siblings and is the character of the group. This happy go lucky guy will likely grow to be 8 - 10 pounds as an adult.

www.edhat.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Poo#Yorkie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Pet of the Week: Chihuahua mix puppies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s Pets of the Week are two Chihuahua mix puppies! They are two months old and are two out of seven in a litter. Chuck Nordstorm from the SPCA says the puppies are full of energy and are ready to go home beginning Wednesday. For more...
PetsOCRegister

Shih tzu Frankie is a love bug

Frankie’s story: Frankie may be big for a shih tzu, but that’s because his heart is so big. He’s just full of love and would make the perfect companion for someone who likes to curl up and watch TV or read a good book. He’s easy-going and gets along with other, calm dogs. He wouldn’t do well with excitable dogs, as they scare him. But he’d be fine with a buddy who, like him, enjoys chilling. He recently had a dental. He has cataracts, but they do not bother him. He would do best in a home with a fenced yard so he can safely enjoy roaming in it. He loves to go for walks and does just fine, despite his limited vision.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
Petssouthgatv.com

Pet of the Day – Baby

DOUGLAS, GA – Looking for a calm, cuddly companion? Here she is! This is Baby, a 9 year old Shih Tzu mix. Baby was surrendered to animal control; her human fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Though Baby is an older dog, she is still...
Vanderburgh County, INPosted by
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
Animalsadvocatemag.com

Mini Cooper is the one-eyed chihuahua who just wants love

Photography by Jessica Turner. Mini Cooper is a small pup with a big personality and a can’t-miss presence. Katherine Baronet adopted this 9-year-old chihuahua about eight years ago. She started out fostering Mini Cooper but instantly fell in love and knew she wanted to keep him. The tiny dog with...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Man Shares Hilarious Video of a Dog Stealing Food from the Kitchen

A video of a dog finding a way to reach the kitchen countertop and steal food when no one was looking recently went viral on Twitter. Dogs are undoubtedly smart animals, and sometimes they do the funniest things when no one is watching. However, one dog who probably thought his human was not looking was caught in the act of stealing food.
Petscrossroadstoday.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PetsDaily Ardmoreite

Food for Pets giving away free dog and cat food this week

Food for Pets will be giving away free dog and cat food to low-income individuals at Glen Rabe Motors at 2 N Commerce this Thursday, Sept. 9. The food give away will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until all the food is gone. Food for Pets Founder Renee Wiggins...
PetsDothan Eagle

Pet of the Week

Trapper was initially brought to SOS Animal Shelter 4 years ago; he was adopted, but unfortunately he was brought back. Trapper has been patiently waiting for a human to love ever since. Unfortunately, he is one of our most overlooked dogs, so we would love to be able to place him in the perfect home.
PetsPosted by
97 Rock

Beautiful German Shepard Up For Adoption on Wet Nose Wednesday

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got an amazing German Shepard up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Livy is a 4-year-old beautiful German Shepard. True to her breed, she is smart, protective, and extremely loyal to her family. Livy's new adopters will need to understand she takes time to warm up to new people and would ideally have breed knowledge/experience.
Petsmoabsunnews.com

Mutt of the Week: Meet Long John!

Long John may technically be an adult dog at 1 year of age, but at heart he's really just a big puppy! He's a loveable fluffball whose color changes depending on if he's been rolling around in the dirt (which he usually is). He is such a happy dog and always looks like he has a smile on his face. If you are looking for a playful and loyal companion, Long John is really the perfect dog for you. For the next week, Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab will be participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign, so all adult dog adoptions will be reduced to $50! Each adoption will also come with a goody bag full of coupons, toys and more so don't miss out on this awesome opportunity!
Taunton, MAWicked Local

The Taunton Shelter Pet of the Week is Willie

Willie is a male Shih Tzu and Yorkshire Terrier mix who is about 11 years old. Willie is one cute guy! He may be 11, but you would never know it. He certainly does not look or act like a senior. He seems fine with other dogs and loves to go for walks and run and play. He also likes to just lay next to a person and/or snuggle in their lap. However, Willie does not like to be picked up and also has a tendency to get "nippy" if he does not want to do something and someone tries to make him do it. He will need a person or family who is dog savvy and can work with him on this. Training and re-directing him will help, as well as time, patience and love. Willie also cannot go to a home with small children. They would be too active for him and would not understand that they cannot pick him up, etc. He just needs that special person who has lots of love, understanding and patience. For more information, call the shelter at 508-822-1463, email ds4paws@hotmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3gRNz4V.
Petsnewspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: Loving cat, playful dog seek new homes

Tangerine is a 2-month-old ginger cat who will make an excellent and affectionate companion. Drake is a 6-year-old boxer mix with a bright smile who loves to play and snuggle. If you are interested in these pets, apply now at http://stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter...
PetsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Roscoe

Roscoe is a handsome 3-year-old beagle boy ISO a foster or forever home. This sweet tri-color guy is a bit on the shy side and isn’t fond of hunting. Roscoe enjoys the company of people, other dogs, and he gets along well with cats too! He has done fine with older children. Roscoe would love […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Roscoe appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy