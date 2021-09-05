FirstEnergy locks online accounts, users asked to reset password after automated attempt to hack customer accounts

Many people are savvy enough to know that tech support scammers often reach out to potential victims by phone or with a popup. Even if the person takes a few minutes to look online for a number to reach popular streaming services and online shopping services such as Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, Roku, or another type of online service for help, BBB advises to use caution. Scammers will post fake customer support numbers online to fool callers into purchasing unrelated computer software or use a convincing script to remote access a device to cause all kinds of technical issues the user didn't need. Unfortunately, many large companies have been affected by this scam.