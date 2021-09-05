4 Big Events Scheduled for this Fall in Rhinebeck at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds

The Dutchess County Fair may have wrapped up for 2021 but that doesn't mean the events are over at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. They have a full schedule for the Fall. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest - Join popular regional celebrity chefs plus wine experts and specialty vendors at this annual event that celebrates food and wine from our region and around New York State. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest runs September 11th and 12th. Any tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honor at this year's fest. Wineries, Cideries, Distilleries, Craft Beers, Food Trucks and Gourmet food will all be available. Parking is Free. Find out more and purchase your tickets at hudsonvalleywinefest.com.