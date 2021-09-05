CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

4 Big Events Scheduled for this Fall in Rhinebeck at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds

By Paty Quyn
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
The Dutchess County Fair may have wrapped up for 2021 but that doesn't mean the events are over at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. They have a full schedule for the Fall. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest - Join popular regional celebrity chefs plus wine experts and specialty vendors at this annual event that celebrates food and wine from our region and around New York State. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest runs September 11th and 12th. Any tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honor at this year's fest. Wineries, Cideries, Distilleries, Craft Beers, Food Trucks and Gourmet food will all be available. Parking is Free. Find out more and purchase your tickets at hudsonvalleywinefest.com.

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

