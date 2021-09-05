CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks add cornerback Blessuan Austin to fill out 53-man roster

By Bob Condotta
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted last week the team was not done making moves to add to what has been a swift-moving cornerback carousel throughout the preseason. And after trading for or signing four cornerbacks since Aug. 24, the Seahawks are on the verge of adding another — former Jets starter Blessuan Austin.

