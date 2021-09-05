CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Will The Time Traveler From 2485 Be Right? Will Aliens Invade Earth Tuesday?

By Sean Leary
Well, there’s still time to stock up on toilet paper. As previously reported on QuadCities.com, your local news source for breaking news about time travelers on TikTok and alien invasions, our old friend the time traveler from 2485, as well as a couple of other time travelers (do they call each other and coordinate this stuff?) have predicted the earth will be invaded by aliens this week.

