Jesperi Kotkaniemi was tendered a $6.1 million offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, and seven days later, almost to the final minute of the deadline, the Montreal Canadiens declined match it. Kotkaniemi, who signed the offer sheet, did nothing wrong in doing so; with Montreal offering a bridge deal at two years $2.5 million per year, the Hurricanes’ offer of $6.1 million guaranteed a significant payday. This payday, however, could be the downfall of Kotkaniemi, who was just a pawn in a much bigger game played by the competing clubs.