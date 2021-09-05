CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna boosters might not be ready by Sept. 20 rollout: Fauci

By Vincent Barone
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WCBS 880) — American’s who have received the two-shot Moderna vaccine may have to wait a little longer for their booster shot, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”. Moderna’s booster may not be ready by Sept. 20, the date the Biden administration set to...

