Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze
HOUSTON (AP) — Firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a home in Houston on Sunday. There weren't any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m., may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene, Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference.www.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0