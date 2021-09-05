CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Versatile Party Speaker is All The Rage

By Scott Tharler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
In addition to rocking out with big sound and bright lights, Sony's versatile party speaker hides several techie tricks that make it terrific.

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

This Multi-Functional Party Speaker is the talk of the town.

This Multi-Functional Party Speaker is the talk of the town. When discussing little speakers, it’s customary to emphasize that they sound larger than they appear. As a result, it seems only fair to treat a large speaker in the same way. That’s not to imply the opposite is true—you’ll be amazed at how silent this imposing giant can be—but rather that you shouldn’t evaluate it merely on its size. Sony’s SRS-XP500 party speaker, in particular, is not just loud and colorful, but also clever and talented.
The Edifier G2000 speakers have dropped to just $84 on Amazon

You know what sounds really good? Saving money on a pair of great PC speakers. Grab the Edifier G2000 32W computer speakers down to a low price of $84 when you clip the $15 off on-page coupon. These speakers regularly sell for $99, spike as high as $110, and have only dropped this low once or twice this year at all.
Trusted Reviews

LG’s XBOOM 360 is a powerful speaker disguised as a lantern

LG’s new wireless speaker boasts a unique design and powerful sound, along with some eye-catching lighting features. The XBOOM 360 is the latest device to join LG’s XBOOM portable speaker range, designed to create an atmosphere during small parties and social gatherings with customisable lighting and audio effects. The speaker...
Gadget Flow

JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 party speakers provide powerful sound on wheels

Take music everywhere you go with the JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 party speakers. Designed with wheels and a handle, these JBL party speakers are the life of the party and include lighting styles to set the mood, which you can control via the PartyBox app. You can even pair these speakers with True Wireless Stereo for a large sound and synced light show. Moreover, both speakers include a guitar and microphone output to liven parties. The PartyBox 710 offers a whopping 800 watts of JBL Pro Sound and an epic light show. In particular, it features two 2.75-inch low-distortion tweeters and 2 high-sensitivity 8-inch drivers for a strong bass. On the other hand, the PartyBox 110 offers 160 watts of power and an IPX4 splashproof protection. Overall, these speakers provide a big sound and a stunning light show that will impress guests.
iFi iDSD Diablo Review

Neither cheap nor all that discreet, the iFi iDSD Diablo delivers an upgrade to your digital audio experience that’s way bigger and even less discreet than the product itself. Introduction. For almost a decade now, iFi has been in the business of making products such as smartphones and laptops sound...
LG’s XBoom 360 is a sonic lantern with flow and glow to go

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince didn’t need a wireless speaker to shake the room. But for those not blessed with smooth, individual, always original rhymes, LG’s XBoom 360 is a solid alternative. Styled like a sci-fi traffic cone, the XBoom’s conical form harbours a 5.25in bass woofer and a 1in titanium horn tweeter. Backed up by a 120W power output, the result is 360-degree sound to get the portable party started. And with a 10-hour battery life, it’ll be quite the shindig. Fancy yourself as a dab hand at the decks? Fire up the partner app for ‘DJ Effect’ sample mixing, plus three mood-lighting presets to get the XBoom’s illuminated core glowing in sync. UK availability is yet to be confirmed, but the XBoom 360 is listed on LG’s US store for $400.
Stacktrace Podcast 152: “Ultra Retina Smoothness”

After a few brief discussions about distributed systems and preparing code bases for Apple’s new operating systems, John and Rambo place their bets as to what Apple might announce during their upcoming “California Streaming” event. Will we see the iPhone 13, an Apple Watch Series 7, or perhaps something brand new?
NZXT Introduces First USB Capsule Microphone, Boom Arm

NZXT is getting in on the microphone market and has introduced the new USB Capsule Microphone. There will also be a Boom Arm to easily connect the microphone that’s sold separately. The Capsule is a high-quality USB microphone designed for streamers and gamers to offer an excellent and clear audio experience. The microphone is designed as a cardiod microphone for high-quality audio and minimal background noise. The internal capsule is tuned for speech in a gaming environment. This optimizes voice clarity while in a gaming background with a focus to remove external background noise while speech is occurring.
This Sleek All-In-One Speaker Is Bose’s Most Immersive Soundbar To Date

With its sleek design, self-contained tech, and impressive listening quality, Sonos’ Arc soundbar has quickly emerged as a front-runner in the Hi-Fi hardware space. Never one to settle for second place, Bose has just announced an offering that’s ready to challenge the Arc once and for all. Billed as the...
Tom's Guide

Apeman C450 dash cam review

With decent day recording and a solid display, the C450 might seem ideal for bargain hunters. However, one fatal flaw is its night time recording, with a sensor that’s just not cut out for low light conditions. Today's best APEMAN C450 Dash Cam FHD 1080P deals. APEMAN Dash Cam C450...
Viewers all had same surprised reaction to Afterlife of the Party

Netflix's latest movie offering comes in the form Afterlife of the Party, a comedy-drama about party-loving Cassie whose big birthday night out ends up being her last alive. The film, starring Victoria Justice, has received generally high praise from fans, but many were surprised by their emotion while watching. Taking...
NZXT Capsule Microphone Review: ‘Stylish and sounding good’

NZXT CAPSULE MICROPHONE REVIEW. NZXT is best known for selling PC cases, CPU coolers, and motherboards, but the company is now expanding into the realm of quality audio. With the new Capsule microphone, NZXT is looking to deliver a “high-quality USB microphone designed for streamers and gamers to sound their best with ease.” Does it deliver on its goals? This is the GameRevolution NZXT Capsule Microphone review.
How Versatile is a 50mm Lens?

The 50mm focal length is one of the most popular focal lengths among photographers. One of the, ahem, prime reasons for this is its perspective: the so-called “nifty fifty” shoots very similarly to how our eyes perceive the world. But how versatile is the 50mm lens? Photographers Becki and Chris try and answer this question in today’s video as they capture some portraits using a 50mm lens.
AIAIAI TMA-2 Series headphones review

Flexible modular design at a price that won’t break the bank – and they’re great for recording, DJing and general listening purposes. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. TMA-2 is a headphone range from Danish manufacturer AIAIAI. It offers an innovative configuration process that...
Tom's Guide

Crosstour CR350 dash cam review

Unless you’re on the tightest of budgets and absolutely need a dual dash cam, there’s no real reason to pick out the CR350. While its 1080p front camera is just about passable during the day, it falls far short in many other areas. A dash cam to be consigned to the thrift store bargain bin.
New DJI OM 5 photography stabilizer released with smaller design

The new DJI OM 5 combines a three-axis handheld stabilizer with a selfie stick for iPhone users. The DJI OM 5 handheld stabilizer sports several improvements over the Osmo Mobile 4, including the extension rod allowing users to get even more impressive shots with the added reach. At the same time, it is a third smaller than the prior-gen device.
Best AKG headphones 2021: AKG headphones for every budget

Best AKG headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-fi?'s round-up of the best AKG headphones you can buy in 2021. AKG's bumper crop of in-ear, on-ear, wireless and noise-cancelling headphones can be overwhelming for first-time browsers and buyers. A number of them are acoustically very impressive – but which is the right pair for you?

