Tiffany Haddish Goes Tonal in Strawberry Skirt With Dramatic Hips & Metallic Green Sandals at Venice Film Festival

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Tiffany Haddish debuted a colorful new outfit yesterday at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her new film, “The Card Counter.”

The comedian’s most recent look, styled by Law Roach, featured a bold Christopher John Rogers skirt. The “strawberry” silhouette was crafted in a pale red hue, with exaggerated hips that narrowed towards the hem. Roach let the skirt take center stage, pairing it with a simple white tank top. The pieces were worn with geometric stud earrings and a pendant necklace in gold and green tones by Pomellato. Haddish’s look was complete with oversized sunglasses and a printed silk scarf.

For footwear, the “Girls Trip” star wore a pair of metallic green sandals by Le Silla. The style appeared to feature heels totaling at least 4 inches, as well as crossed toe straps. When worn with Haddish’s skirt and jewelry, the shoes made a glamorous statement while creating a groovy color palette.

Strappy sandals have been trending this summer since in-person events resumed. The style, which is offered in platform and stiletto silhouettes, is popular thanks to its simple construction and ankle support. Stars like Sofia Vergara, Kate Beckinsale and Keke Palmer have also worn pairs by Sarah Flint, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks. Haddish herself is no stranger to the style, having previously worn pairs this season that were also by Le Silla.

When it comes to shoes, Haddish prefers to amp up the glamour with embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Le Silla and Brian Atwood. When off-duty, she can be found wearing a range of comfy and casual shoes, from Ugg slippers to sneakers by Converse — plus chunky boots from Timberland and Louis Vuitton.

Elevate your summer looks with bold sandals inspired by Tiffany Haddish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nine West Yess sandals, $69 (was $79) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Altina sandals, $118 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro sandals, $120 .

