GOP Senator Bill Cassidy Predicts SCOTUS Will Overturn Texas Abortion Ban

President Joe Biden unveiled a six-step approach to combat the surge of COVID-19, specifically the highly contagious Delta variant, in the U.S. during public remarks Thursday. His plan included sweeping vaccine requirements in the health care, education and federal sectors, applying to about 100 million workers. Executive branch employees and federal government contractors are among those who will be required to get vaccinated, as well as all hospital workers, home health care facility workers and employees of other medical facilities.