GOP Senator Bill Cassidy Predicts SCOTUS Will Overturn Texas Abortion Ban
The high court's Wednesday ruling "was only on if the plaintiffs had standing," the Louisiana Republican said Sunday.www.newsweek.com
The high court's Wednesday ruling "was only on if the plaintiffs had standing," the Louisiana Republican said Sunday.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 12