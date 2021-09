Charvi Yetish’s love for her family of four is apparent in her words, her actions, and most crystalline of all, her award-winning artwork. “I got into drawing because of my sister, because I saw her drawing for the first time and I thought I should try it out when I was little. I started to really like it, so I decided to continue drawing,” Yetish, a student at Pond Road Middle School, said of her inspiration.