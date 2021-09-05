Take a look at these homes on the market in Ogdensburg

(Ogdensburg, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ogdensburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

408 St. Lawrence Avenue, Ogdensburg, 13669 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 993 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Here you have a 3 bedroom 1 bath home with the primary bedroom, bath, and laundry all on the main floor. Huge living room, dining room and gallery kitchen. Off the kitchen is a nice size deck for summer entertaining. Back yard has plenty of room for the children, pets, or even a pool and still have plenty of room to spare. Front porch is covered and has plenty of room for a pair of rocking chairs. Enough off street parking for 2 cars in the gravel driveway. Selling just above assessed value. Call for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Mildred Recore, River Run Realty, LLC at 315-323-2241

503 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, 13669 6 Beds 8 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,778 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Charming, classic and spacious, this 6 bedroom 7 bath Victorian home is situated on a corner lot with a fully fenced yard, attached one stall garage, covered front porch and a very private back yard with area for play and relaxing. The home offers over 6800 ft.² of living space and is set up in a very inviting way with a large foyer,an oversized living room with built-ins, hardwood floors and fireplace. Two large rooms with fireplaces & hardwood floors, a full bathroom and a half bath off the foyer. Formal dining room leads you into the large kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast bar area/center island. Off the formal dining is access to the indoor, inground pool with entertainment area and direct access to the private back yard. The second floor is equally as spacious with all bedrooms being large with bathrooms & closets and a recently updated full bath in the main bedroom suite. Commercial grade heating/boiler system. This home Is turn key and ready for a new owner.

For open house information, contact Erin E Meyer, Meyer Real Estate LLC at 315-323-1293

210 Pero, Ogdensburg, 13669 3 Beds 1 Bath | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,039 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located a short walk to the river on a one way lane this lovely home and back yard garden feels far apart from it's city location. There is a large eat-in kitchen as well as a separate formal dining area. The living room has a cozy electric fireplace and the extra main floor family room is huge and is currently serving as a large main floor bedroom. The main floor bath has a tub and shower and laundry hookups. Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms, each with closet and storage space. All the windows are vinyl replacement and installed within the past 3 yrs and the metal roof is only approx. 6 yrs old. 24 hour notice required. Gas is approx $80-100mth Elec is approx $70/mth. Water Heater is a paid off former rental. Stove washer and Dryer do not convey

For open house information, contact Kim Scharff-Snyder, America 1 Realty at 315-394-1116

7112,7116 State Highway 37, Ogdensburg, 13669 4 Beds 3 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath cape cod home just minutes from the city of Ogdensburg has so much to offer. Freshly painted this May all white. You choose to leave it all white or pick a trim color and make it your own. 2 stall garage built in 2020 again you choose the style doors and make it yours. The kitchen is big and bright with plenty of cabinets and counter space, a cook’s or baker’s dream. The nook at the end can be made cute and quaint or formal for dining. Living room screams of charm with its built in book case and hutch, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, half round wall of windows. The main floor also host a bedroom, laundry room, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with a walk in cedar lined closet. Bedroom number 2 has Jack And Jill closets. Both bedrooms share a full bath. Back down stairs off from kitchen leads to a mud room that leads outside and also a seasonal bedroom and a full bath. But let’s think outside the box! This area could be a man cave, insulate it and it could be a home office, mother in-laws quarters, or even a possible efficient apartment with its own paved driveway and entrance. A newly built deck with its built in seating over looks the spacious deep back yard. This home even has a full hook up for a RV! Options with this house are just unlimited. Home being sold as is. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Mildred Recore, River Run Realty, LLC at 315-323-2241