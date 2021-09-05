House hunt Pryor: See what’s on the market now

(Pryor, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pryor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5571 W 450, Pryor, 74361 5 Beds 4 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,784 Square Feet | Built in 2008

If you have been looking for a large home with acreage, this is it! Bonus, Osage, Adair or Pryor Schools! Home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 20+ acres with a barn. Home has lots of room, 2+ living areas, spectacular kitchen, attached garage. Options for the Furnishings to come with the home. Pasture and wooded land with creek at edge of property.

For open house information, contact Dana Lyn Shrum, Solid Rock REALTORS - Vinita at 918-256-7625

12544 S 4331, Other Ok, 74337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful 5 acres, partially cleared, unrestricted, close to Ft Gibson Lake! has a 16 X 80 Mobile Home, that is in need of repair, some materials provided with purchase. Needs Floor covering, some drywall work and a bathroom completed Heat and Air are not working. Will not qualify for FHA/VA ect... Is in Chouteau/Mazie school district.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Salisbury, Twin Oaks Realty, Inc at 479-824-4434

309 N Fairland, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great home for the first-time homebuyer or perfect for the couple who want to downsize. The property sits on a corner lot, surrounded by mature trees. It's a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard. New roof installed in 2020.

For open house information, contact Jason Treat, Solid Rock REALTORS at 918-341-7625

800 Se 15Th Street, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Incredible home in the heart of Pryor just waiting for you. Located only blocks from PHS, the Rec Center, Performing Arts Center, & Centennial Park, you'll love the easy access to everything. Featuring 2 large living rooms, this home is perfect for growing families. 3 bed and 2 full baths are included. The air blows cold with all new HVAC, other recent upgrades include new cook top, sink, disposal in 2020, new H20 tank in 2019 and all new flooring in 2018.

For open house information, contact Greg Rosamond, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252