Pryor, OK

House hunt Pryor: See what’s on the market now

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 4 days ago

(Pryor, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pryor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEVJl_0bnMrBCf00

5571 W 450, Pryor, 74361

5 Beds 4 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,784 Square Feet | Built in 2008

If you have been looking for a large home with acreage, this is it! Bonus, Osage, Adair or Pryor Schools! Home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 20+ acres with a barn. Home has lots of room, 2+ living areas, spectacular kitchen, attached garage. Options for the Furnishings to come with the home. Pasture and wooded land with creek at edge of property.

For open house information, contact Dana Lyn Shrum, Solid Rock REALTORS - Vinita at 918-256-7625

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOBOROK-21-1684)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWZZ9_0bnMrBCf00

12544 S 4331, Other Ok, 74337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful 5 acres, partially cleared, unrestricted, close to Ft Gibson Lake! has a 16 X 80 Mobile Home, that is in need of repair, some materials provided with purchase. Needs Floor covering, some drywall work and a bathroom completed Heat and Air are not working. Will not qualify for FHA/VA ect... Is in Chouteau/Mazie school district.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Salisbury, Twin Oaks Realty, Inc at 479-824-4434

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1192957)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yi86f_0bnMrBCf00

309 N Fairland, Pryor, 74361

3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great home for the first-time homebuyer or perfect for the couple who want to downsize. The property sits on a corner lot, surrounded by mature trees. It's a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard. New roof installed in 2020.

For open house information, contact Jason Treat, Solid Rock REALTORS at 918-341-7625

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2125398)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnGjv_0bnMrBCf00

800 Se 15Th Street, Pryor, 74361

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Incredible home in the heart of Pryor just waiting for you. Located only blocks from PHS, the Rec Center, Performing Arts Center, & Centennial Park, you'll love the easy access to everything. Featuring 2 large living rooms, this home is perfect for growing families. 3 bed and 2 full baths are included. The air blows cold with all new HVAC, other recent upgrades include new cook top, sink, disposal in 2020, new H20 tank in 2019 and all new flooring in 2018.

For open house information, contact Greg Rosamond, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2128837)

See more property details

Pryor News Beat

Pryor News Beat

ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

