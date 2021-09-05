On the hunt for a home in Ottawa? These houses are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Ottawa, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ottawa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jquuV_0bnMr6sH00

513 S Locust, Ottawa, 66067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $77,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Here's your chance because we are back on the market at no fault of Seller. Great location in downtown Ottawa just 2 blocks from Main St shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for its next owner to come in and make it their own. Being sold AS-IS, buyers inspections welcome.

For open house information, contact LISA MARCH, KW INTEGRITY at 785-856-2530

Copyright © 2021 Lawrence Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBORKS-154398)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWMOl_0bnMr6sH00

1326 Jackson Road, Williamsburg, 66095

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This property has the best of country living with views of cornfields and the privacy from the trees. Don't miss your opportunity to view this manufactured home that features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on approximately 2.9 acres near I-35. New HVAC system recently installed!

For open house information, contact Casey Simoneau, KW Integrity at 785-856-2530

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2332217)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxNkz_0bnMr6sH00

3147 Labette Terrace, Ottawa, 66067

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | 1,251 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A great location to make this house your home. 1.7 AC, Rural Water, Septic, has Natural Gas, 2 Bed 1 Bath Currently. Can be remodeled into a stunner. 2nd Floor could be converted into 2 Bedrooms a bath or a Master Suite. Treed lot on Blacktop Road.

For open house information, contact Brett Chartier, Crown Realty at 785-242-7700

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2319665)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWHzr_0bnMr6sH00

3231 Butler Road, Richmond, 66080

5 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

5 bedroom, 3 bath plus an office. New roof, gutters & downspouts in 2020. New siding in 2018. New tile downstairs in 2020. 2 Master bedrooms - 1 master has a large walk in shower. 40 acres +/-, partially fenced - 11 acres up in hay & appx. 18 acres in row crop. 40x60 barn with piped corrals inside & out. Level gravel pad with RV hook ups on East side of drive way. All appliances stay. Listing agent & seller are the same, seller is licensed Realtor in Kansas. Home is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Bentley, EXP Realty LLC at 913-782-8857

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2340329)

See more property details

