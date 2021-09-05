On the hunt for a home in Ottawa? These houses are on the market
(Ottawa, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ottawa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Here's your chance because we are back on the market at no fault of Seller. Great location in downtown Ottawa just 2 blocks from Main St shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for its next owner to come in and make it their own. Being sold AS-IS, buyers inspections welcome.
This property has the best of country living with views of cornfields and the privacy from the trees. Don't miss your opportunity to view this manufactured home that features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on approximately 2.9 acres near I-35. New HVAC system recently installed!
A great location to make this house your home. 1.7 AC, Rural Water, Septic, has Natural Gas, 2 Bed 1 Bath Currently. Can be remodeled into a stunner. 2nd Floor could be converted into 2 Bedrooms a bath or a Master Suite. Treed lot on Blacktop Road.
5 bedroom, 3 bath plus an office. New roof, gutters & downspouts in 2020. New siding in 2018. New tile downstairs in 2020. 2 Master bedrooms - 1 master has a large walk in shower. 40 acres +/-, partially fenced - 11 acres up in hay & appx. 18 acres in row crop. 40x60 barn with piped corrals inside & out. Level gravel pad with RV hook ups on East side of drive way. All appliances stay. Listing agent & seller are the same, seller is licensed Realtor in Kansas. Home is being sold as-is.
