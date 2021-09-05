CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan-curious? These homes are on the market

Fort Morgan News Flash
Fort Morgan News Flash
 4 days ago

(Fort Morgan, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Morgan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i10j7_0bnMr0Zv00

1001 Meeker St, Fort Morgan, 80701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Nice open floor plan with everything on the same level, corner lot with 1 car attach garage. Large living room and dining room.Please allow 2 HOURS NOTICE BEFORE SHOWING

For open house information, contact Danny Urdiales, Urdiales Realty at 970-867-6100

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-946771)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zFY1_0bnMr0Zv00

23152 County Road, Fort Morgan, 80701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This 2 acre property is surrounded by privacy! Feel the country w/farm ground to the east & the Wildcat Creek to the west! Available room on the parcel for your toys, gardens, orchards, or other ideas! A well + Quality Water tap provide the water you need! Custom 2 story home w/character and updates throughout. 80'x36' shop including a built in functional meat locker!, 20'x24' garage, tack shed or workshop, outhouse & all the landscaping to top it off. Just come and rest awhile, you'll love it!

For open house information, contact Mary Walter, Cornerstone Brokers, LLC at 970-768-4424

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-945826)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMhDV_0bnMr0Zv00

811 Vickie St, Fort Morgan, 80701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Well maintained, all brick home. Large fenced back yard with storage shed and concrete patio area. Located close to schools, hospital and shopping.

For open house information, contact Michael Zwetzig, Zwetzig Realty, LLC at 970-867-6625

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-948859)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmKY7_0bnMr0Zv00

506 Cove Ln, Fort Morgan, 80701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Move in ready! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a possible 4th bonus room/office. Lots of updates to the house: new roof, new windows, new tile throughout the house, new carpet, new bathroom in the master bedroom, new stucco, and new sidewalks around the house.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Lopez, Cornerstone Brokers, LLC at 970-768-4424

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-945762)

