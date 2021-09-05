Take a look at these homes on the North Adams market now

(North Adams, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in North Adams. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

90 North St, Cheshire, 01225 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Must see! Move-in ready ranch with gleaming hardwood floors! Recently remodeled eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, lots of counter space. L-shaped open living and dining. Generously proportioned bedrooms, recently updated bath with oversized shower and an extra 1/2 bath. Large unfinished basement with a walk-out. Full stairway up to an unfinished attic for extra storage or finishing potential! Inviting front porch, attached garage and corner lot add to the appealof this property!

319 Hancock Rd, Williamstown, 01267 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1930

WELCOME to the peacefulness and tranquility that is found at 319 Hancock Rd located in South Williamstown. This picture perfect New England farmhouse is nestled on 2.8 acres of beautiful countryside. It is surrounded by rolling green fields, stunning trees, and magnificent pastures. This 1930's farmhouse is one of the most exquisite examples of old world craftsmanship harmonized with exceptional modern amenities and current comforts. The front covered porch and the gorgeous bluestone patio provide wonderful indoor- outdoor entertaining spaces. Gaze out at the estate like views and watch the sunset over the Taconic Mountain range. Now, step inside and fall in love some more. As you enter, the heated tile floor sunroom welcomes you with its natural light and gorgeous views. New roofs on all buildings in 2019 along with upgraded insulation and three high-efficiency ductless mini split units keep this home comfortable year round. First time on the open market in 30 years.

27 Franklin St, North Adams, 01247 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This great starter home is centrally located in downtown North Adams within walking distance to all amenities and cultural events. It offers 2 bedrooms, one with a large walk-in closet. It has a large living room with built-in shelving and a large eat-in kitchen. It has a lovely front porch and a very large back porch/three season room. It has a newer boiler and replacement windows throughout the whole house. Schedule your private showing today before it''s gone! Lisa Mendel maty31@hotmail.com 413-841-3329 BURNHAM GOLD REAL ESTATE, LLC

170 Lindley Ter, Williamstown, 01267 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Sandra M Sorel sandysorel911@gmail.com 413-262-9966 RE/MAX COMPASS

