AEW All Out 2021 Live Stream: Time, How To Watch AEW All Out 2021 Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk returns to the ring in front of a raucous Chicago crowd to battle Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021!. What time is it? It’s clobbering time! In a moment most wrestling fans thought would never happen, legendary grappler CM Punk returns to the ring for the first time since his high-profile 2014 departure from the WWE to battle high-flying daredevil Darby Allin at All Out. Also on the card, Kenny Omega defends his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, Dr. Britt Baker defends her AEW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander, Chris Jericho puts his AEW in-ring career on the line when he battles MJF, and The Young Bucks defend their tag titles against the Lucha Brothers in a steel cage.

