Take a look at these homes on the market in Eufaula
(Eufaula, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eufaula. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
You will find a hidden paradise once you enter the gates of this 62-acre property in the Eufaula city limits This 3 BR, 2 BA one-level home offers stunning views overlooking pastures, planted pines, & a 2.25-acre pond stocked w/ bluegill & shellcracker bream along with bass.Enjoy relaxing by an in-ground pool while entertaining guests in the pool & guest houses. There is also a shop w//living qtrs
Beautiful historical home located in Eufaula. Home has so much charm with over 5600 Sq ft., 5 bedrooms, & 4.5 bathrooms. Features include 7 total fireplaces, central vac system through out, walk in closets, security system, sprinkler system, pantry, separate dining area, bonus room, library/office, full equipped kitchen with sub zero fridge, double Bosch oven, Bosch dishwasher, built in blender & a built in radio, bay and service table. The home has 3 Ac units. The third floor is unfinished
This custom-built 4BR, 3 Bath, 2 1/2 bath home is stunning offering beautiful heart pine floors, tall ceilings, large living area, gas FP, formal dining, & huge kitchen w/tons of cabinet/counter space. Mstr. BR has nice built-in's, walk-in closet, shower, double vanity, & jacuzzi tub. Front BR has a full BA & 2 additional BR's share a bath. Entertain off of the large back deck. Basement w/1/2 BA.
It's elegant, an architectural gem,&water front on beautiful Lake Eufaula, AL. Gorgeous views from Family Room & Owner Bedroom. Extensive & unique cabinetry throughout. Owner bedroom/bath ensuite state of the art from late 70's era. Slowly winding wood stairway is work of art. Almost 4 ac lot provides privacy. Huge open deck. Covered, stationary dock with lift, steel seawall,
