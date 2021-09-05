CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Eufaula

Posted by 
Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 4 days ago

(Eufaula, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eufaula. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfa7j_0bnMqoXV00

496 Highway 30, Eufaula, 36027

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,399,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,840 Square Feet | Built in 2005

You will find a hidden paradise once you enter the gates of this 62-acre property in the Eufaula city limits This 3 BR, 2 BA one-level home offers stunning views overlooking pastures, planted pines, & a 2.25-acre pond stocked w/ bluegill & shellcracker bream along with bass.Enjoy relaxing by an in-ground pool while entertaining guests in the pool & guest houses. There is also a shop w//living qtrs

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE HAWKINS, MossyOak Properties of Eufaula at 334-687-3690

Copyright © 2021 Eufaula Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EBRAL-23002)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6a3H_0bnMqoXV00

706 Eufaula St, Eufaula, 36027

5 Beds 5 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,608 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Beautiful historical home located in Eufaula. Home has so much charm with over 5600 Sq ft., 5 bedrooms, & 4.5 bathrooms. Features include 7 total fireplaces, central vac system through out, walk in closets, security system, sprinkler system, pantry, separate dining area, bonus room, library/office, full equipped kitchen with sub zero fridge, double Bosch oven, Bosch dishwasher, built in blender & a built in radio, bay and service table. The home has 3 Ac units. The third floor is unfinished

For open house information, contact Dwayne Bowman, Weichert Realtors JBR Legacy Group at 334-794-7211

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-180928)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPfkk_0bnMqoXV00

2200 Country Club Road, Eufaula, 36027

4 Beds 5 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,672 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This custom-built 4BR, 3 Bath, 2 1/2 bath home is stunning offering beautiful heart pine floors, tall ceilings, large living area, gas FP, formal dining, & huge kitchen w/tons of cabinet/counter space. Mstr. BR has nice built-in's, walk-in closet, shower, double vanity, & jacuzzi tub. Front BR has a full BA & 2 additional BR's share a bath. Entertain off of the large back deck. Basement w/1/2 BA.

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE HAWKINS, MossyOak Properties of Eufaula at 334-687-3690

Copyright © 2021 Eufaula Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EBRAL-23121)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9M3D_0bnMqoXV00

388 Woodlawn Drive, Eufaula, 36027

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 1979

It's elegant, an architectural gem,&water front on beautiful Lake Eufaula, AL. Gorgeous views from Family Room & Owner Bedroom. Extensive & unique cabinetry throughout. Owner bedroom/bath ensuite state of the art from late 70's era. Slowly winding wood stairway is work of art. Almost 4 ac lot provides privacy. Huge open deck. Covered, stationary dock with lift, steel seawall,

For open house information, contact DONNA WADE, COLDWELL BANKER ALFRED SALIBA REALTY at 334-793-6600

Copyright © 2021 Eufaula Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EBRAL-23120)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
68
Followers
194
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Stairway#Sprinkler#Fireplaces#Mossyoak Properties#Blender A#Ac#Bath#Fp#Br#Ba 2#Coldwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy