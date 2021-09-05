Check out these homes for sale in Baxley now

(Baxley, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Baxley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

900 Wilson Landing Road, Surrency, 31563 1 Bed 1 Bath | $76,000 | 576 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great Outdoors Fisherman's Cabin Get-Away!! A short walk to the banks of the Altamaha River and access to 2 private boat ramps. Front porch opens into a spacious one room cabin with full bath. Full kitchen. Large covered back porch with bench swing. Shelter for boat and mower. Wooded acreage has endless possibilities for fun and recreation for gatherings, retreats, camping and fishing trips.

For open house information, contact Jack R. Day, EXP Realty LLC at 888-959-9461

879 Max Deen Dr, Baxley, 31513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Mobile Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2000

WATERFRONT HOME...SELLER CREDIT OF $3,000. This can be used for home inspection, closing cost or to add your touches to the home. Just in time for summertime relaxation....Lake Mayers waterfront home resting on .97 acre lot. The property has already been surveyed for 3 lots, new buyer could develop or sell the other 2. The home has fresh interior paint, new flooring, new tub/shower unit in master bath just to mention a few items. This updated home offers 3/2 home and 1296 sq ft of living space. It is located at the end of a canal for added privacy and backups to farmland. The home is fenced for pet and children safety in this quiet, peaceful neighborhood. The lake offers great fishing, skiing, tubing and kayaking you decide how to spend your time. OPTIONAL PURCHASE...seller will entertain splitting the .97 acres in half if someone just wants the land... price would be $68,500 for the (.485 acres).

For open house information, contact Victoria Bateman, Bateman Realty LLC at 912-379-9246

412 W River Rd, Baxley, 31513 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,036 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Less than 1 mile from Plant Hatch sits a 1984 built 3bdrm/3 full bath home with over 3000 heated square feet! Lot is 2 acres with POOL, POOLHOUSE, & METAL STORAGE BUILDING! Ranch-style home on concrete slab. Open living/kitchen/dining room concept. Huge master bedroom, walkin closet, his/her vanities. Adjoining bedroom can be a master living area or another large bedroom with built-in bookshelves. Hallway full bathroom. 3rd bedroom is so large that 2 queen beds could fit with dual closets & attached full bathroom, having its own closet. Utility room is large, attaching to laundry & additional storage room or office. Could easily be made into a 4th bdrm & closet, if needed. Former carport is a massive sunroom. 4-car carport. Pool is gated. Poolhouse has bathroom with full shower bathroom, small closet, & room for a bed. Could be mother-in-law quarters or a grown child. Beautiful lot, & only about 70 miles to beaches. Call today!

For open house information, contact Jessica Rowe, James M. Swain & Associates, Inc at 912-367-3601

0 Golf Road, Baxley, 31513 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction home built by Dixie Builders and located in a newly developed section of the well established (former golf course) neighborhood. Located just off of Highway 1 and a short distance from town. The home will feature 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen island, open concept floor plan, large master bath and walk-in closet, and custom finishings throughout. Contact us today for more information on this wonderful opportunity!

For open house information, contact Dale Atkins, The Atkins Agency, Inc at 912-367-7701