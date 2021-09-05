House hunt Jasper: See what’s on the market now

(Jasper, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jasper. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

408 Morris St., Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Estate home in a quiet little neighborhood 3/1/1. Excellent first home, retirement or income producing home. No one is living there, but the estate is still furnished with all household goods etc.

1000 Ogden, Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,264 Square Feet | Built in 1970

REDUCED ! SELLER NEEDS TO SELL !! OASIS inside the City Limits / This spacious 4264 sq ft house on 2.7 acres is a rare find inside the City Limits / new paint / new cabinets / new kitchen appliances / new tankless hot water heater / New Garage doors and openers / must see to appreciate / large bay windows overlooking tall Cypress trees / you can escape to the great outdoors and still remain in town, deer are often seen in the back yard / positioned at the end of two parallel cul-de-sacs / entry from two different streets / Call Listing Agent for showing /

14401 Fm 777, Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A Country Gem! This 3/2 brick home on 3.9 acres is in a highly sought after location on FM 777, only minutes to town. It has an in-ground salt water pool, cleared property as well as wooded plus an outbuilding. The inside has tile throughout for easy cleaning and a great floorplan! The large living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace, a large wall-mounted TV (which stays) and french doors looking out to the patio. The kitchen has double ovens and the cutest pantry door ever. All kitchen appliances stay! Good sized bedrooms and closets plus a large laundry room that has a door to the 2 car carport. Roof is only 5 years old! The home sits up high from the street, so no worry of flooding here. Call today, it won't last long!

169 County Road 237, Jasper, 75951 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a Lake Sam Rayburn retreat! 2br 2 ba Manufactured home with 31X24 shop and detached garage/carport. Located just minutes from Lake Sam Rayburn off Hwy 96. With just under one acre there is plenty room to add on.

